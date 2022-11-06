FIA declares Azam Swati’s viral video “Fake”

ISLAMABAD, Nov 05 (APP):: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday declared the video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Khan Swati circulating on the internet as “fake”.

The FIA, in its press release, stated that the video was analysed forensically, as per international standards, and found to be fake.

The agency shared that the said video was made using deep fake tools to create misunderstanding and defame the honourable Senator.

Initial forensic analysis revealed that the video has been edited and different video clips have been joined with defaced faces.

Further analysis, revealed that faces have been swapped in the images using photoshop, as per the statement.

The agency further shared that the concerns by Swati warrant a proper investigation and requested the Senator to formally register a complaint with the FIA.