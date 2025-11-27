FIA clarifies: No passenger offloaded with complete, valid documents

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has urged citizens to beware of fake, misleading and fabricated social media posts regarding the offloading of passengers, calling them an attempt to create panic and damage the agency’s credibility.

An FIA official told APP on Thursday that certain elements are spreading incorrect information on social media about passengers being offloaded without reason, which is completely baseless.

He clarified that FIA does not offload any passenger whose travel documents are complete and whose purpose of travel is lawful, adding that passenger safety and transparency remain the agency’s top priorities.

The official highlighted that passengers should strictly avoid:

Travelling with fake or incomplete travel documents

Relying on illegal or unverified agents

Attempting to travel with inadmissible information or misleading details

Carrying unverified or suspicious documents

Travelling with invalid, expired, or illegal travel records

He urged citizens to always rely on verified information and ensure that all travel documents are complete, accurate and authenticated before travelling abroad.

He added that FIA closely monitors social media content and has identified accounts responsible for spreading misinformation. Action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and FIA laws may be taken against those involved in circulating false claims.

The official advised passengers to contact the Deputy Director Immigration present at the airport or call the FIA helpline 1991 for any guidance or assistance regarding travel and immigration matters.