FIA busts fake veterinary medicine racket in Lahore

FIA
ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted on Monday sealed a factory allegedly involved in the production of counterfeit veterinary medicine in Lahore.
The operation was conducted in the Iqbal Town area, leading to confiscated evidence including crucial records and bogus documents, according to an FIA spokesperson.
He said the agency acted swiftly on information provided by a key suspect apprehended earlier associated with the factory leading them to the main office in Iqbal Town, a private news channel reported.

