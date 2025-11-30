FIA Books 71, puts 20 behind bars in Rs 296.5m FTO fraud case

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad has registered a major corruption case against 71 individuals accused of causing massive financial losses to the national exchequer through fake TR-32 chalan forms.

An FIA official told APP on Sunday that 20 suspects were arrested during late-night operations, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused. Those arrested include nine government officials, among them four senior auditors and one assistant accounts officer.

According to FIA, the suspects—acting in alleged collusion with officials of the Federal Tax Office (FTO) Islamabad—illegally issued stamp papers, court fee documents, and foreign bills without depositing the mandatory government charges.

The official said the accused used 2,638 fake or bogus TR-32 challan forms to misappropriate government revenue. Initial estimates suggest the national treasury suffered a loss of approximately Rs 296.5 million.

The inquiry revealed that the suspects abused their official positions to obtain unlawful financial benefit, while causing substantial damage to state funds. FIA further noted that the full extent of financial losses will be determined after a forensic audit of the past 10 years of FTO Islamabad’s records.

The arrested individuals have been taken into custody and a formal investigation has begun. FIA teams continue conducting raids to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the mega corruption scam.