FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad Cracks Down on Illegal Appointments

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):The FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad has arrested two accused individuals involved in illegal recruitments and abuse of authority.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ghulam Muhammad Ali and Ikhlaq Malik.

Ghulam Muhammad Ali previously served as the Chairman of PARC (Pakistan Agricultural Research Council), while Ikhlaq Malik held the position of Director Establishment at PARC.

Both have been taken into custody on charges of unlawfully recruiting individuals and misusing their official powers.

According to FIA officials, the accused illegally appointed 332 individuals against 164 sanctioned posts in PARC, significantly exceeding the authorized number of vacancies.

Investigations have been formally initiated following their arrest. Raids are currently underway to apprehend other officials and personnel involved in the case.

The arrested suspects will be presented before the court today to obtain physical remand for further investigation.