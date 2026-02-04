FGP hosts session on leveraging AI for development impact

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP):Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP) has organized a focused professional learning session titled “The AI Advantage 2026: Practical Applications for the Development Sector” at its Islamabad office, bringing together development practitioners to explore how artificial intelligence can be responsibly and effectively integrated into development programming.

The session was designed to build practical understanding of AI tools, their relevance for development organizations, and their potential role in improving research, communication, programme design, monitoring, and decision-making processes. Rather than promoting technology for its own sake, the discussion emphasized context-appropriate, ethical, and impact-oriented use of AI, particularly in resource-constrained development settings.

The interactive session was facilitated by Asad Rafi, a digital innovation expert, who provided a structured overview of how AI is already influencing global development practice. He demonstrated real-world use cases relevant to NGOs, research organizations, and policy institutions, including data analysis, content development, stakeholder engagement, and operational efficiency.

Participants also discussed the limitations, risks, and governance considerations associated with AI adoption.

The event was coordinated by Sabrina Shahzad, who ensured effective engagement and flow of discussions, while Muhammad Anwar, CEO of Freedom Gate Prosperity, welcomed participants and highlighted the need for development professionals to proactively understand emerging technologies. He stressed that AI should be viewed as a supporting tool for human judgment, not a replacement, and must be aligned with community needs, ethical standards, and institutional accountability.

The session attracted professionals from the development sector who actively shared perspectives on capacity gaps, data challenges, and opportunities for responsible innovation. Participants noted the importance of continuous learning to keep pace with technological change while safeguarding development values.