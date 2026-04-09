FGP CEO lauds Pakistan’s diplomatic role in facilitating US-Iran dialogue

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Muhammad Anwar, Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP), on Thursday lauded Pakistan’s diplomatic role in facilitating dialogue between the United States and Iran, terming it a significant achievement on the global stage.

Talking to APP, Anwar noted that the situation might have spiraled further without timely intervention. Anwar emphasized that Pakistan played a crucial role in bringing both sides to the negotiating table. He noted that in such negotiations, parties often present extensive demands but ultimately move toward common ground through sustained engagement.

“Whenever negotiations take place, each side comes with multiple conditions, but there comes a point where both converge. Pakistan is helping create that space for dialogue,” he said, expressing optimism that the process would lead to a successful agreement.

Anwar described Pakistan’s role as central to potential “peace arrangements,” noting that its diplomatic efforts have already yielded significant success on the global stage.

Anwar further noted that Pakistan’s neutrality has strengthened its credibility, allowing it to maintain balanced relations with key regional and global players, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, China, Russia, and the United States. This balanced approach, he said, has drawn international attention and appreciation.

“Today, the world is looking at Pakistan. Its neutral stance and wise diplomacy have elevated its standing globally,” he remarked adding that such achievements often come with challenges, including regional rivalries.

He said that despite economic challenges, Pakistan’s positive global role has surprised critics and positioned the country as a responsible actor in international affairs.

According to him, this diplomatic success could have long-term benefits, including increased global confidence and potential foreign investment. He stressed that such developments boost national morale and encourage collective efforts toward progress.

Calling for national unity, he urged people to support and pray for the success of the peace talk. He also expressed confidence in Pakistan’s leadership, including the prime minister, military leadership, and government institutions, stating that the entire nation stands proud of their efforts.