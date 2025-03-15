FGEI operating under MoD, provides education to over 200,000 students

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):The Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI), operating under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), provide quality education to over 200,000 students across Pakistan.

Following a significant policy shift in 2018, 27 FGEI degree colleges were transitioned to four-year BS programs. However, discrepancies in affiliation with regional universities created challenges in standardizing the programs.

To address this, FGEI has proposed the establishment of the National University of Pakistan (NUP) in Islamabad, which is aimed at offering uniform academic programs and fostering knowledge across various disciplines.

According to an official document, a series of public service modernization initiatives have also been introduced. An online tax payment system, facilitated through 1Link/1Bill, now allows Cantonment residents to pay taxes and bills from anywhere using mobile applications or bank portals.

Complementing this system, CBCARE and Tax Facilitation Centers have been set up to improve public service delivery, resolve tax-related queries, and enhance the efficiency of service centers.

As part of its infrastructure development initiatives, the underground cabling project at Saddar Rawalpindi Cantonment has been initiated. The project aims to modernize the area’s infrastructure by undergrounding electric cables along key roads, including Mall Road and Haider Road, to improve both aesthetics and the reliability of the power supply.

On the international front, Pakistan has signed several defence-related Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan on military and academic cooperation.