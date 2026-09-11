FGEHA’s upcoming commercial plots auction preparations enter final stage

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Preparations for the auction of commercial plots by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), scheduled to be held on September 15 and 16, have entered the final stage.

An important meeting of the FGEHA Auction Management Committee was held to review arrangements for the auction and assess progress on decisions taken during its previous meeting.

The meeting discussed final administrative arrangements, responsibilities of relevant departments and measures to ensure a transparent, well-organised and successful auction.

The committee also reviewed the growing interest among investors and business communities in the upcoming auction, which will offer commercial plots in the strategically important and rapidly developing sectors of G-13 and G-14, Islamabad.

The auction will commence at 10:00 a.m. on both days at Aura Grand, Margalla Enclave, Main Margalla Road, E-11, Islamabad.

An FGEHA spokesperson told APP that the auction presents investment opportunities for investors, businesspersons, developers and individuals seeking commercial real estate in prime locations of the federal capital.

The spokesperson said commercial activities in G-13 and G-14 were expanding alongside the growing residential population, creating opportunities for establishing businesses and making long-term investments.

The Authority is offering easy installment plans, a 10 per cent discount on lump-sum payments and other facilities to facilitate investors and make the auction more attractive.

Investors, businesspersons and developers from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country are expected to participate in the auction.