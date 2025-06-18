FGEHA’s grand auction of commercial plots in G-13, G-14 begins

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP):Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) two-day grand auction of commercial plots in Sectors G-13 and G-14 commenced here on Wednesday.

Large number of investors enthusiastically participated in the auction.

Total twenty four commercial plots were presented for auction, out of which six Class-III commercial plots were successfully auctioned, generating substantial revenue for the Authority — a record achievement in its history.

On this occasion, Director General FGEHA, Captain (Retd.) Zafar Iqbal, stated that keeping in view the convenience of investors, a One Window Cell has been established.

“This facility will provide comprehensive support for plot possession, transfer, and layout plan (LOP) issues — all under one roof. The facility is available round-the-clock for information and services; however, the dedicated team will be available between 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM daily to assist investors with all kinds of services,” he added.

The auctioned plots included Four commercial plots in Bazaar No. 5 of Sector G-13/3, Two commercial plots in Bazaar No. 6 of the same sector, Five commercial plots in Bazaar No. 1 of Sector G-14/3, Five commercial plots in Bazaar No. 1 of Sector G-14/2, Seven commercial plots in the commercial center of Sector G-14, One plot designated for a mixed-use apartment project in Sector G-13/4.

The Chairman of the Auction Committee expressed satifaction over the growing trust of investors.

He said, “The investors trust is a positive sign for institutional development and national progress.”

The Chairman extended gratitude to all investors and assured them of full support and facilitation.

He emphasized that such transparent auctions promote commercial and business activities, thereby contributing to economic stability.

Investors also expressed confidence in the Authority and hoped to continue a strong, mutually beneficial relationship, exploring profitable investment opportunities in future collaborations.

The auction of the remaining 18 commercial plots will be held on June 19 (Thursday).