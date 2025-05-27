FGEHA’s F-12, G-12 Housing Scheme under re-evaluation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP):Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) F-12 and G-12 housing scheme, which was launched on August 27, 2023, is currently under re-evaluation.

The scheme, which attracted a strong response, is currently under technical, financial and legal re-evaluation, as directed by the Executive Board in its 30th meeting held on November 30, 2023.

According to the official document, A fresh advertisement to be placed in newspapers indicating new cost, conditions and quota and existing applicants may be given and option for refund.

The scheme initially offered plots in five sizes: 500, 356, 272, 200, and 139 square yards.

Quotas were reserved for federal government employees, retirees, employees of autonomous bodies, journalists, and disabled persons. For the first time, separate quotas for the general public and overseas Pakistanis were also introduced.

A total of 29,042 applications were received under the general public quota, while 11,179 overseas Pakistanis applied.

In an exclusive talk with the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), an FGEHA spokesperson stated that M/S NESPAK, the consulting firm appointed for the project, was currently working on the layout plan (LOP) and the assessment of built-up properties (BUPs).

Following the completion of this process, land acquisition and budget estimation would be carried out. The finalized budget would be presented to the Ministry of Housing and Works for approval. Upon approval, the allotment process would begin for registered members as well as applicants from the general public and overseas Pakistanis quotas.

The spokesperson revealed that between 5,000 to 6,000 plots would be allocated. Priority would be given to remaining registered members from the F-14 scheme and those who got registered with FGEHA.

While the last date for applying under the general public and overseas Pakistanis quotas was October 10, 2023.

The spokesperson added that the formal launch of the F-12 and G-12 scheme was expected soon.