FGEHA to hold 2-day auction for commercial plots in G-13, G-14 on June 18-19

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP): The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is set to host a grand auction of commercial plots in the prime sectors of G-13 and G-14 on June 18-19.

The two-day auction will be held at Aura Grande, Sector E-11, Islamabad, commencing on June 18 and continuing until June 19, 2025.

This exceptional auction will present a golden investment opportunity for investors in valuable commercial plots.

FGEHA has meticulously arranged every detail to guarantee a transparent and fair auction process. Investors, developers, and business entities have been specially invited to seize this rare opportunity to invest in prime commercial locations.

The commercial plots being offered in this auction included four commercial plots in Bazaar No. 5, Sector G-13/3, Two commercial plots in Bazaar No. 6, Sector G-13/3, five commercial plots in Bazaar No. 1, Sector G-14/3, five commercial plots in Bazaar No. 1, Sector G-14/2, seven commercial plots in the G-14 Markaz, one mixed-use apartment plot in Sector G-13/4.

Investors have shown keen interest in this project. According to official sources, investors emphasized the importance of collaboration and partnership, highlighting Pakistan’s potential—particularly its dynamic population and growing residential needs.

Talking to APP, the FGEHA spokesperson stated that a One Window Cell has been established to streamline the process for investors. All matters related to possession, transfer, and layout plans of commercial plots will be efficiently handled under one roof, ensuring convenience and transparency.

“This One Window Cell is being headed by the Director Administration, who will be available at all times to provide necessary information and support to investors,” he added.

“While investors are welcome to visit the office at their convenience, the Housing Authority team will be specifically available from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM to offer complete assistance,” the spokesperson informed.

This auction is being conducted in full accordance with the tax relief measures announced by the Federal Government for the fiscal year 2025–2026.