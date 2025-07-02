FGEHA to begin plots hand over in Sky Garden, Block-A on Thursday

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP):Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), in partnership with Commoners Sky Garden, is set to begin handing over possession of plots in Sky Garden’s Block-A on Thursday (July 3).

Federal Minister for Housing & Works, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, would grace the event as a chief guest and distribute possession letters to the allottees of Sky Garden Block-A.

The housing scheme comprises a total of 10 blocks (A to K), encompassing 7,725 residential plots, including both residential and commercial plots, covering approximately 250 kanals, where all development works have been completed. The area is fully equipped with essential infrastructure, including paved roads, water supply, drainage, and electricity systems.

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), in collaboration with Commoners Sky Garden, entered into a joint venture agreement on October 11, 2019.

This project not only serves the welfare of government employees but also stands as a testament to the people-friendly initiatives of the government.

This occasion is not merely a ceremonial activity; it symbolizes the trust of the members, their patience and perseverance, and the dedicated efforts of the FGEHA team.