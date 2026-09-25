FGEHA targets early possession of plots in ongoing housing schemes: DG FGEHA

By Hina Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Director General of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Capt. (Retd.) Zafar Iqbal has said that the Authority was pursuing a comprehensive development strategy to provide quality, affordable and modern residential facilities to federal government employees.

Talking to APP, the DG FGEHA said contemporary housing projects should not only provide residential units but also incorporate basic civic amenities, improved urban planning, environmental considerations and future requirements of residents.

He said FGEHA was making concerted efforts to hand over possession of plots to allottees ahead of stipulated timelines, wherever feasible, while maintaining the required development standards.

He said possession of plots in Margalla Orchard, Block-A, was targeted for July 2027, while possession in sectors F-14/F-15 would be handed over to allottees in phases.

Capt. (Retd.) Zafar Iqbal said that the possession of plots in Sky Garden, Blocks A, B and D, was targeted by December 31, 2026, adding that possession of 80 plots had already been handed over to allottees ahead of schedule.

He directed the relevant officers to maintain close and continuous monitoring of ongoing development works and ensure that the pace of construction remained aligned with the approved timelines.

The DG said that timely completion of ongoing housing schemes remained a key priority alongside the initiation of new projects.

He said that the FGEHA was particularly focusing on major schemes including F-14/F-15, Green Enclave-I and Lifestyle Residency Apartments, G-13, Islamabad.

“All available resources will be utilized to accelerate development works, strengthen project monitoring and achieve the prescribed targets,” he said.

He emphasized that the Authority would continue to prioritize the interests of allottees while ensuring that housing projects were developed in accordance with modern planning requirements and equipped with essential facilities.