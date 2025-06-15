FGEHA sets up inquiry to probe BUP compensation discrepancies in Sector G-14/1

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP):Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal, Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), has constituted a fact-finding committee to thoroughly investigate discrepancies in the Built-Up Property (BUP) compensation awards for 26 constructed properties in Sector G-14/1, following recent reports highlighting the issue.

The committee, comprising four senior FGEHA officers including Faiz Umar Sial, Director (Admin), Asim Aamir, Director (IT), Sahibzada Qasim Noor, Deputy Director (Finance), Haris Fawad, Assistant Director (GIS), is tasked with identifying any irregularities, erroneous BUP awards, or deviations from established policies.

The Terms of Reference (TORs) for the committee include reviewing the partial BUP awards to identify any irregularities, contradictions, or errors, verifying the details of constructed properties using Geographic Information System (GIS) technology,

determining whether the intent was genuinely to compensate the original and legitimate affectees or if unlawful constructions were favored.

DG has directed the committee to submit its investigative report within seven days, along with a clear determination of responsibility.

He further instructed that any official or staff member found involved, regardless of rank or position, shall face strict action in accordance with the law. Any individual involved in any wrongdoing will not be spared.

The DG has also assured that only rightful and legal owners would be compensated, and no one’s rights would be violated.

“Any attempt to deprive the genuine affectees of their due rights will be thoroughly investigated by the committee, and legal proceedings will be initiated against the responsible individuals based on the findings,” he concluded.