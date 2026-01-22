FGEHA orders major anti-encroachment operation in G-14/1 Sector

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):A comprehensive operation was carried out against illegal encroachments in Sector G-14/1, Islamabad, by the district administration on the special directives of the Director General, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of a Magistrate and led by the Assistant Commissioner Islamabad and the Deputy Commissioner (LAC), FGEHA, during which approximately 15 properties were successfully retrieved.

On this occasion, Tehsildar Mudassir Mahmood, Tehsildar Muhammad Ali, and Patwari Syed Khurram Naqvi were also present and actively supervised the operation, issuing necessary instructions to the teams to ensure transparency and strict compliance with the law.

The objective of the operation was to reclaim government land from illegal occupation and to ensure the enforcement of law and order in the area. During the operation, several illegal constructions and residential structures built on government land were demolished.

The enforcement teams utilized heavy machinery to remove the encroachments, while police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. No untoward incident was reported during the operation.

The district administration has made it clear that indiscriminate actions against encroachments will continue across the city, and no leniency will be shown towards individuals involved in illegal occupation of government land.

Citizens have been advised to comply with the law and refrain from illegal constructions.