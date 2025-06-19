FGEHA earns Rs 3.5 billion from auction of 7 commercial plots in G-13, G-14

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) two-day grand auction of its commercial plots in Sectors G-13 and G-14 concluded here on Thursday.

A total of seven valuable commercial plots were sold out over the two days, generating a collective revenue of over PKR 3.5 billion. This auction is being recognized as a significant milestone in the history of the FGEHA.

Under the special directives of Director General FGEHA, Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal, a dedicated “One Window Cell” was established during the auction to facilitate investors. This cell ensured swift processing of allotments, layout plans (LOP), and other related matters, marking a practical step towards transparent and efficient service delivery.

On this occasion, Chairman Auction Committee, Najeeb Akram, expressed satisfaction with the success of the auction.

He stated that the trust shown by investors reflected the transparency of the Housing Authority’s system.

Najeeb Akram assured that FGEHA would continue to launch investor-friendly projects that contribute not only to individual gains but also to national development.

He also commended the efforts of his team, media representatives, security agencies, and other departments, whose cooperation and dedication contributed significantly to the success of the auction.