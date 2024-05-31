FESCO says no load managements under way in its region

FAISALABAD, May 31 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir said on Friday no load management was being done in the region, as all its feeders were included in category-A.

Addressing a press conference at FESCO Headquarters here, he said there were 1,306 feeders in eight districts of the FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar and the Ministry of Energy included all these feeders in A-category and declared them load management free.

He further said that FESCO line losses were recorded the lowest due to which the Ministry of Energy placed all FESCO feeders in A-category, which was a great achievement and honour for the company. He said the demand for electricity in the FESCO region was about 2293-MW while the company was obtaining supply of 2300-MW, due to which load management was not being done anywhere in six operation circles of the FECO region including Faisalabad First, Second, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali and Toba Tek Singh.

He said that on the last day, electricity supply was affected for one to three hours due to technical reasons on 5 feeders and after removal of the fault, the power supply was restored from these feeders including Garden Colony, PSD, New Chhadro, FIEDMC, Karrspaint and Paikhel feeders.

He said that the consumers’ individual complaints are also being redressed promptly for which FESCO teams are always active in the field.

The FESCO management is trying its optimum best to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers round the clock even during harsh summer season, he added.