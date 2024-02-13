FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months

FAISALABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has nabbed 5998 power pilferers from its region during last 5 months.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous campaign against power pilferers and during this drive, the FESCO teams detected power pilferage at 5998 sites and imposed a total fine of Rs.659 million on the accused under detection bill of 14.4 million units.

Among these accused included 5644 domestic consumers, 183 commercial, 154 agriculture and 17 industrial connection holders, he said, adding that 5535 cases were got registered in addition to arresting and locking 4801 pilferers behind bars during this period. The FESCO had also recovered 457.8 million from the power pilferers so far, he added.

Giving some further details, he said that FESCO nabbed 1465 power pilferers from First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.164.7 million under detection bill of 3731,000 units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, 992 power pilferers were caught and a total fine of Rs.112.1 million was imposed under detection bill of 2467,000 units.

Similarly, in Jhang Circle, 679 power thieves were caught and a fine of Rs.80 million was imposed under detection bill of 2083,000 units. The FESCO teams also nabbed 872 power pilferers from Sargodha Circle and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.92.4 million under detection bill of 1853,000 units.

In Mianwali Circle, 1543 power stealers were caught and they were imposed a fine of Rs.154.9 million under detection bill of 3237,000 units. Meanwhile, 447 power pilferers were nabbed from Toba Circle and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.54.7 million under detection bill of 1031,000 units, he added.