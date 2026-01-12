Federal Tax Ombudsman announces fast-track complaint resolution for overseas Pakistanis

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):The Federal Tax Ombudsman has issued instructions to the FTO Secretariat that complaints of overseas Pakistanis should be dealt with on a priority basis so that overseas Pakistanis do not have to face difficulties and delays.

In this regard, the Federal Tax Ombudsman has appointed Registrar as the in-charge of the Complaints Cell,said in a Press Release issued here on Monday.

The Federal Tax Ombudsman has said that overseas Pakistanis are the capital of Pakistan. Their status in the national economy is like the backbone. Pakistanis living abroad are not only stabilizing the national economy through valuable foreign exchange, but are also projecting a positive image of Pakistan across the world.

In recognition of their services and sacrifices, practical steps are being taken for the immediate and effective resolution of their problems. Clear instructions have been issued to the FTO Secretariat that the complaints received from overseas Pakistanis should be resolved as soon as possible in a transparent and effective manner.

In this regard, overseas Pakistanis can register their complaints through the nominated advisor via the helpline (051-9212437 / 042-99204140), WhatsApp (0334-0544460), Facebook (ftopakistan), Instagram (fto-pak), Twitter (taxombudsman), FTO App, email (media@fto.gov.pk) and the FTO website (www.fto.gov.pk).