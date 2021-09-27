Federal regime tendered double highways of Khuzdar to Kuchlak: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, Sep 27 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday tweeted that federal government has issued tender for two lanes of Khuzdar to Kuchlak National Highway, adding said Alhamdulillah government has achieved another milestone as it was an important road for Balochistan.

He said road accidents would be decreased after completion of double Highway on Khuzdar to Kuchlak which was positive sign for Balochistan despite it was a long awaiting demand of people of the province.



The Chief Minister issued another tweet regarding the Girls College under construction in Nawan Killi said that these are the model schools which, Insha-Allah will standardize the needs of infrastructure and educational institutions.



The new boarding schools initiative has been launched separately for the year. The Chief Minister tweeted at the second All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Diamond Jubilee Football Tournament in Quetta and said that Alhamdulillah has organized many such events in the last three years