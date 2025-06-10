Federal prosecutors assign team for investigation of TikToker Sana Yousuf’s murder

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):In the case concerning the alleged murder of TikTok star Sana Yousuf, a two-member prosecution team has been appointed by the Federal Prosecutor on Tuesday to assist in the investigation and ensure a thorough preparation of the case.

The District and Sessions Courts have taken a significant step in the ongoing investigation of the alleged murder of TikToker Sana Yousuf. The Federal Prosecutor has appointed a two-member team to support the investigation and help prepare the charge sheet for the case.

The team consisted of Deputy District Prosecutor Adnan Ali and Raja Naveed Kiyani, who will work alongside the investigating officer to assist in gathering evidence and scrutinizing the investigation. Their primary role is to ensure that the charge sheet, which will be presented in court, is thorough and well-prepared.

The appointment aims to strengthen the case and ensure the investigation proceeds smoothly, bringing the responsible parties to justice.