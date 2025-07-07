Federal Ombudsman’s Office to hold Khuli Katchery in Kahuta on July 10

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):In a bid to ensure timely redressal of public grievances, the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat will organize an open court (Khuli Katchery) in Kahuta on Thursday, July 10, at 10:00 AM at Kahuta Club.

The initiative, taken on the special directions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, aims to provide swift justice at the grassroots level under the Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR) Program. A team led by Advisor Major General (R) Haroon Sikandar Pasha and Consultant Khalid Sial will hear public complaints related to federal government departments and issue on-the-spot directives for their resolution.

Officials from key federal departments including electricity, gas, NADRA, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Passport Office, Postal Life Insurance, State Life Insurance Corporation, and Pakistan Post have been directed to attend and address citizen complaints directly.

This open court offers an opportunity for the residents of Kahuta and surrounding areas to seek immediate resolution of their grievances without the need to travel to Islamabad.

The general public is strongly encouraged to attend and bring forward their issues related to federal institutions.