Federal ombudsman calls on CJP, discusses access to justice and grievance redressal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Naveed Kamran Baloch called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan at the Supreme Court on Tuesday and exchanged views on matters related to access to justice, institutional coordination and strengthening mechanisms for public grievance redressal.

According to a press release issued by the Supreme Court, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between institutions in order to ensure effective and timely relief for citizens.

The chief justice appreciated the important role played by the Office of the Federal Ombudsman in providing expeditious and cost-effective relief to citizens against maladministration.

He observed that effective grievance redressal mechanisms not only complement the formal justice system by reducing its workload but also help enhance public confidence in state institutions.

Both sides emphasised the need for continued coordination to promote transparency, accountability and citizen-centric governance.

The discussion also covered avenues for strengthening institutional linkages and raising public awareness about the remedies available for addressing grievances.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to work towards improving access to justice and reinforcing public trust in the justice system.