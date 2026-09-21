Federal Minister visits Kohat, condoles with Shaheed Fahimullah’s family

KOHAT, Sep 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar here on Monday visited residence of Fahimullah who was martyred in Kohat old police terrorist attack and condoled with his family.

He prayed Fateha for eternal peace of the Shaheed and reiterated that sacrifices of martyred policemen and civilians would not go waste. He said that entire national stood with the martyrs of Kohat blast in this hour of need and difficulty.

The minister said martyrs have rendered sacrifices for protection of motherland and the police martyrs are real heroes of the nation.

Fahimullah was the only brother of three sisters. The Federal Minister prayed Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.