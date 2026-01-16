Federal Minister pledges full support for literary organizations

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, has assured that the Ministry would extend full cooperation to literary organizations across the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the second ten-day Inter-provincial Residential Program for Young Writers, held at the Sheikh Ayaz Conference Hall of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Friday.

The minister stated that writers play a vital role in guiding the nation on the right path and shaping society’s moral and intellectual direction. He reaffirmed that the government would provide full support to literary institutions working for the promotion of literature.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of PAL, Dr. Najeeba Arif, emphasized the need to discover and promote more writers from South Punjab. She said that despite all obstacles, efforts must continue, adding that true talent finds its way forward like water. She appreciated PAL’s tireless efforts in identifying new literary talent and paid tribute to the late Senator Irfan Siddiqui for his contributions to the promotion of literary institutions.

Dr. Arif also acknowledged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s initiatives for the welfare of writers, revealing that a summary has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office to increase writers’ honorarium to Rs 25,000, with plans for further enhancement.

At the conclusion of her remarks, she expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests and welcomed the 20 young writers selected for the prestigious training program.

In his address, Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division, Asad Rehman Gilani, praised PAL’s role, stating that the Ministry of Culture is playing an important part in bringing national writers together.

Renowned poet Iftikhar Arif said that any work written in any language constitutes Pakistani literature and stressed that all languages deserve equal respect. He advised emerging writers to focus on three elements: their land, their era, and their language, adding that real change can only be brought about by writers.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Academy of Letters, under the auspices of the National Heritage and Culture Division, is organizing the second ten-day Interprovincial Residential Program for Writers from January 15 to January 24, 2026. The primary objective of the program is to introduce writers from remote areas to the mainstream literary landscape and to refine and enhance their creative abilities. Another key aim is to explore new literary possibilities within the capital’s cultural environment while fostering unity, harmony, and intellectual exchange among writers from different regions of the country.

Under the program, participating writers will stay at the PAL guest house and take part in various literary activities, including literary events organized by the Academy, visits to academic and literary institutions, interactions with prominent literary figures, and opportunities to present their creative works. A total of 20 writers from all four provinces have been selected for the program, which will conclude on January 24.

