Federal Minister inaugurates State-of-the-Art science laboratories in FDE institutions

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, inaugurated the newly renovated state-of-the-art science laboratories at Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB), F-8/4, here, marking an important milestone in the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen practical and science education in public sector institutions.

The project has been implemented specifically under the vision of the Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Program for the renovation of public sector schools, reflecting the Government’s broader commitment to upgrade learning infrastructure across the country.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Mr Nadeem Mahbub; Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Mr Javed Iqbal Mirza; senior officers of the Ministry and FDE; heads of educational institutions; teachers; parents; and other stakeholders.

In his address, Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui emphasized that science education cannot achieve its full potential without opportunities for students to observe, investigate, experiment and discover.

He highlighted the critical role of modern science laboratories in developing innovation, creativity, collaboration, critical thinking and deeper scientific understanding among students.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Federal Directorate of Education and all other stakeholders involved in the initiative.

He underscored the Government’s commitment to improving the quality of education in public sector institutions and providing students with modern learning environments that prepare them for the scientific, technological and economic challenges of the 21st century.

In his welcome address, DG FDE, Mr Javed Iqbal Mirza, briefed the participants about the objectives and progress of the Science Laboratories Renovation Project.

He informed that Phase-I of the project has been successfully completed, with 30 state-of-the-art science laboratories renovated in 22 FDE institutions.

He noted that many of these science laboratories were originally established decades ago and had become outdated over time; under the renovation project, they have now been comprehensively upgraded and equipped with modern scientific equipment and technologies to meet contemporary teaching and learning needs.

The renovated laboratories comprise 15 Combined Science laboratories, 6 Physics laboratories, 5 Chemistry laboratories and 4 Biology laboratories. The project has been implemented across FDE institutions with a strong commitment to equitable access to quality science education, ensuring that the benefits reach institutions in both urban and rural areas as well as boys’ and girls’ institutions.

The DG FDE highlighted that the laboratories have been redesigned in accordance with modern scientific and pedagogical requirements, with a particular focus on student-centered learning.

Activity-based workstations have been developed to facilitate collaborative and hands-on learning, with water, gas and electricity facilities available at each workstation. The laboratories have also been equipped with curriculum-aligned scientific equipment and improved safety provisions, creating an environment conducive to experimentation, inquiry and scientific discovery.

Mr. Mirza further informed that Phase-II of the project has already commenced, with the RFP floated for the renovation of 60 additional science laboratories across FDE institutions.

He emphasized that rural and girls’ institutions have been given special preference in the second phase, reaffirming FDE’s commitment to reducing disparities and ensuring that students have access to quality science learning facilities irrespective of gender or geographical location.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Mr Nadeem Mahbub, highlighted the importance of modern laboratory facilities in strengthening science education and providing students with meaningful opportunities for practical learning.

He informed that he had personally taken keen interest in and closely monitored the execution of the science laboratories renovation project at every stage to ensure its timely and quality completion.

He appreciated the collective efforts of the Ministry, FDE, Project Management Unit (PMU), college faculty and administrative teams whose coordinated efforts contributed to the successful completion of Phase-I.

The inauguration of the renovated laboratories represents an important step towards transforming science education from predominantly theoretical learning to a more practical, inquiry-based and student-centered learning experience.

The initiative is expected to provide thousands of students across FDE institutions with enhanced opportunities to explore scientific concepts through hands-on experimentation and develop the skills required for future study and careers in STEM.