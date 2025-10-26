Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar’s Message on Kashmir Black Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that October 27, 1947, remained the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the beginning of India’s illegal occupation and decades of oppression and injustice in the region.

Senator Tarar stated that for more than seven decades, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been struggling valiantly for their UN-recognized right to self-determination. Despite relentless atrocities, the courage and determination of the Kashmiri people remain unshaken, he added.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for freedom. He emphasized that the right to self-determination is an internationally recognized right, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Calling upon the international community to take notice of India’s grave human rights violations in IIOJK, Senator Tarar reiterated that Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiri people until they achieve justice, freedom, and their inalienable right to self-determination.