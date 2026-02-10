Federal Minister for Human Rights Holds Joint Meeting with Visiting Human Rights Envoys from Netherlands and Sweden

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): A joint meeting was called on today by the Human Rights Ambassadors of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E. Mr. Wim Geerts, and of Sweden, Ms. Irina Schouglin Nyoni, with Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, accompanied by their respective delegations. The Secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights, Abdul Khalique Sheikh, was also present at the meeting. The meeting provided an opportunity to review Pakistan’s ongoing human rights initiatives, legislative progress, and avenues for strengthened cooperation with international partners.

The Minister welcomed the sustained engagement of the Netherlands and Sweden in advancing human rights. The Minister highlighted recent institutional achievements, policy measures, and public-safety reforms designed to protect citizens, particularly vulnerable groups, while promoting justice and the rule of law.

The Minister emphasized that Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees equal rights and treatment of all citizens without discrimination, including on the basis of sex, and promotes harmony among diverse religions and ethnicities. Laws have been enacted to protect women, children, senior citizens, transgender persons, and persons with disabilities. The recently passed ICT Domestic Violence Prevention and Protection Act 2026 further strengthen safeguards for women and children, while the Ministry of Human Rights’ National Strategy on Male Involvement to Address Gender-Based Violence reflects inclusive measures to reduce gender-based violence.

The Minister stated that independent bodies such as the NCHR, NCSW, and NCRC are fully operational to safeguard citizens’ rights, reflecting Pakistan’s commitment to pluralism, equality, and protection of diverse communities. The NCHR has recently been awarded A-Status by GANHRI for its independence and transparency. Efforts are also underway to establish the first National Commission for Minorities to further strengthen protections for minority communities and promote inclusive governance.

The delegation commended the significant contributions of Pakistani women and civil society actors who continue to engage constructively on rights issues. They also welcomed Pakistan’s reforms in child marriage laws, notably the ICT Child Marriage Restraint Act 2025, which aims to curb and ultimately eliminate child marriage. The Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to expand women’s participation in the workforce and public life, noting that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has prioritized women’s empowerment as a key agenda of his government.

The delegation appreciated Pakistan’s legal reforms, including amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code that reduce the scope of the death penalty and the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act, 2022, which criminalizes torture and strengthens judicial accountability. They also commended the establishment of the National Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals, as well as Pakistan’s efforts to ensure the independence and effective functioning of its human rights commissions.

The Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to balancing the protection of citizens from incitement, hate speech, and misuse of platforms with the safeguarding of freedom of expression, ensuring that legal safeguards are applied fairly and transparently. He also noted that blasphemy-related cases in Pakistan have declined over the past year, reflecting progress in upholding legal and human rights standards.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to sustain dialogue, strengthen cooperation, and support timely implementation of policies that protect citizens especially women, children, minorities, and other vulnerable groups while fostering a secure, open, and just society.