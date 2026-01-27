Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates new diagnostic block at GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar

- Advertisement -

GWADAR, Jan 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal visited the GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar, which is being operated by the Indus Hospital and Health Network, and inaugurated the hospital’s newly constructed Diagnostic Block.

During the visit, Head of Campus Dr Affan Faiqzada briefed the federal minister on the hospital’s operations and services.

He informed that the hospital is currently providing free, modern healthcare facilities to approximately 1,100 to 1,200 patients daily, including free medicines, laboratory tests, radiology services, and complimentary meals for admitted patients.

He further shared that plans are under consideration for future expansion of the hospital, including the establishment of a medical college, nursing college, and multiple specialty departments to further strengthen healthcare services in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the vision of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not limited to port and highways alone, but places equal importance on human development sectors such as health and education. He said that the GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital is a practical manifestation of this broader vision.

The federal minister noted that the hospital has emerged as a modern and reliable healthcare facility not only for the people of Gwadar but for the entire Makran Division. He described the institution as a strong symbol of Pak-China friendship, cooperation, and public welfare, highlighting the significance of CPEC-related projects aimed at improving human well-being.

Praising the hospital’s quality medical services, effective administrative system, and people-friendly approach, Ahsan Iqbal said that providing world-class healthcare facilities in a remote area like Gwadar is a highly commendable achievement. He expressed hope that the hospital would continue to serve the public with the same commitment and high standards in the future.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Provincial Health Minister of Balochistan Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Member of the National Assembly Haji Malik Shah Gorgeg j, Director General Gwadar Development Authority Moin ur Rehman Khan, along with other officials and notable figures.