Federal, KP energy ministers agree to strengthen cooperation for public welfare

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Energy and Power Nazir Ahmed Abbasi on Thursday agreed to strengthen coordination on strategic energy issues, oil and gas supplies, security of exploration and production (E&P) activities and energy challenges faced by the province.

During a meeting, Ali Pervaiz Malik briefed the KP minister on the prevailing oil supply situation and volatility in international petroleum markets.

He highlighted the pressures faced by the domestic energy sector due to developments in international markets and reiterated the federal government’s commitment to ensuring stable and uninterrupted energy supplies.

The federal minister said the government, in coordination with security forces, was working on a comprehensive plan to ensure the security of E&P activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He emphasised that a secure operating environment was essential for sustaining and expanding exploration activities in the province.

KP Minister Nazir Ahmed Abbasi acknowledged that the security issue needed to be addressed to facilitate E&P operations and assured full support and cooperation from the provincial government in this regard.

Both sides agreed that enhanced coordination among the federal government, security forces and the provincial government was essential for creating a secure environment for E&P activities.

They also agreed that increased exploration and production activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would strengthen Pakistan’s domestic energy security and increase royalty revenues for the province.

The KP minister highlighted that the success ratio of wells in the province was higher than the global average, underscoring its potential for further exploration and investment.

Discussing the gas challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Pervaiz Malik said the ongoing war and resulting disruptions in international energy markets were placing pressure on gas supplies.

He added that once the situation improved, supply and distribution arrangements could be reassessed in light of prevailing circumstances.

The KP minister also proposed that the provincial government establish an LPG company to meet the energy needs of people living in hilly and remote areas, utilising the 10 per cent LPG quota provided under the LPG Policy for such areas.

Officials from the Petroleum Division briefed the meeting on LPG allocations for hilly and forest areas and assured that specific details regarding allocation and supply would also be shared with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government.

Ali Pervaiz Malik directed relevant officials of the Petroleum Division to closely coordinate with the KP Energy Department and facilitate the provincial government in addressing its energy-related issues in every possible manner.

The federal minister emphasised that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had directed the government to facilitate the people and safeguard the interests of the state.

He stressed that politics must not come in the way of public welfare and that all stakeholders should work collectively to resolve issues affecting the people.

KP Minister Nazir Ahmed Abbasi agreed with the approach, saying both governments should sit together, identify problems and find practical solutions to improve conditions for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both the federal and provincial governments to enhanced coordination, greater investment in the energy sector, improved security for E&P activities and better energy access for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary Energy and Power, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was also present in the meeting.