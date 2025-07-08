Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders crackdown against Hawala Hundi, Beggars & Counterfeit Medicine Mafias

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited FIA Karachi Zone and chaired a high-level meeting. He ordered an effective crackdown against the Hawala-Hundi mafia and emphasized action against major hands involved in it, without yielding to any pressure.

Interior Minister also directed action against agents sending beggars abroad, stating that the beggar mafia is tarnishing Pakistan’s image and indiscriminate action against them is necessary. He instructed the arrest of absconding agents with the help of other provinces and to ensure the arrest of deported beggars.

The Interior Minister stressed that counterfeit medicine trade is completely unacceptable and that those involved must be dealt with iron hands, as their rightful place is jail.

Mohsin Naqvi also ordered strong action against non-custom products and directed strict legal action against passengers attempting to take more than 5,000 dollars abroad.

Director Karachi Zone Nauman Siddiq briefed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the FIA Karachi Zone’s performance and ongoing issues. The meeting was attended by Additional DG FIA South Mujahid Akbar Khan, Director FIA Karachi Zone Nauman Siddiq, Deputy Director Anti-Money Laundering, Deputy Director Immigration, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption, all Assistant Directors, and officials from FIA South.