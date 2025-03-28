21.9 C
Federal Insurance Ombudsman presents annual report 2024 to President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):
Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO), Mumtaz Ali Shah, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday and presented the institution’s annual report for 2024.

The Ombudsman briefed the President on the institution’s efforts to address grievances related to maladministration and fraudulent practices in the insurance sector.

According to the report, FIO resolved 5,827 complaints during the year 2024, providing financial relief amounting to Rs 2.32 billion to policyholders.

The President urged the need to provide speedy justice to insurance policyholders from poor and low-income background.

