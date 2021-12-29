Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the federal government would bear all the financial burden of Reko Diq for the progress and prosperity of Balochistan and the people of province.

In a tweet, the prime minister said the step was part of his government’s vision for the development of smaller provinces.

In line with my govt's vision for uplift of smaller provinces, I have decided our fed govt will bear all the financial burden for Reko Diq & it's development on behalf of Govt of Balochistan. This will help usher in an era of prosperity for the people & province of Balochistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 29, 2021

“In line with my govt’s vision for uplift of smaller provinces, I have decided our fed govt will bear all the financial burden for Reko Diq & it’s development on behalf of Govt of Balochistan. This will help usher in an era of prosperity for the people & province of Balochistan,” he posted on his twitter handle.