Federal govt taking serious steps to support press clubs, journalists: Mubashir Hassan

LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP): Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan has said that the federal government is taking serious measures to support press clubs and is working to enhance their financial assistance by lifting the restrictions imposed during the PTI era.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan, along with Director General Press Information Department (PID) Lahore Shafqat Abbas, held a detailed meeting with Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari and other office-bearers on Monday.

During the meeting, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari briefed the participants on the issues faced by journalists and media workers, with a particular focus on health insurance. He urged the federal government to address the longstanding problems of journalists on a priority basis and expressed concern over the delay in the appointment of the Chairman of the Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE), requesting that the process be completed at the earliest.

Addressing the meeting, Mubashir Hassan informed that the appointment of the Chairman ITNE is in its final stages. He reiterated that the federal government is committed to supporting press clubs by removing restrictions imposed during the previous PTI government and increasing financial assistance, enabling press clubs to play a more effective role in the welfare of journalists.

He further stated that a substantial amount has been allocated under the Prime Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme for journalists, benefiting at least 5,000 media professionals. However, he noted that only 29 percent of the allocated funds were utilized last year. He expressed hope that in the coming year, a greater number of journalists would benefit from the scheme. He added that following cabinet approval, the process of providing financial assistance to press clubs would be further streamlined.

Mubashir Hassan also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of the 8th Wage Board Award by utilizing all available resources, so that no journalist or media worker faces exploitation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari appreciated the government’s initiatives for journalists and expressed hope for continued positive cooperation in the future.

The meeting was attended by Director PID Laiq Bajwa, Deputy Director PID Arsalan Tahir, Lahore Press Club Secretary Zahid Abid, senior journalists Khawaja Naseer, Abbas Naqvi, Syed Farzand Ali, and Qamar Bhatti.