Federal Govt. directs provinces to accelerate wheat procurement, increase targets

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the federal government has sent letters to provincial chief ministers, urging immediate initiation of wheat procurement processes and enhancement of targets.

It was stated by him while responding to the queries of lawmakers in National Assembly mainly related to agriculture sector and procurement of wheat.

The minister assured improvement in the situation of procuring wheat within the next 4-5 days and noted a rise in rates to 3400 per 40 kilograms despite losses incurred initially.

He revealed that, under the Prime Minister’s directives, letters have been dispatched to chief ministers urging them to initiate wheat procurement and enhance targets accordingly.

The minister for National Food Security and Research expressed gratitude to the House for highlighting critical issues within the agriculture sector, particularly the wheat production in Sindh and Punjab.

Emphasizing wheat as Pakistan’s staple crop, he underscored the importance of determining support prices to bolster producers and growers, ultimately securing food security for the nation.

However, he acknowledged fluctuations in prices and lamented the inefficiency in subsidy distribution, citing instances where it fails to reach its intended recipients (farmers) despite allocation.

Regarding wheat imports, he disclosed that due to previous imports, a substantial stockpile of 4.1 million tons remains.

He clarified that provincial governments bear the responsibility for procurement, revealing a decline in Punjab province procurement targets from 25% to around 15-16% of total production due to various challenges, including adverse weather conditions.

The minister emphasized the superior quality of Pakistani wheat compared to that of Ukraine or any other country. Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO) focuses on procuring for strategic reserves and food security, with its own specific targets.

The minister said that an inquiry is underway following the directives of the Prime Minister about import of wheat during the interim government setup. He also agreed upon the formation of a house committee to scrutinize the legitimacy of wheat import in previous interim tenure.

He assured that there would be no hindrance in the supply of fertilizers, and their pricing would not pose an issue. He clarified that the implementation of their plan lies within the purview of the provincial government, which maintains contracts with dealers for such provisions.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s strong commitment to providing relief to farmers and bolstering the agricultural sector, the minister reiterated the government’s dedication to this cause.

He underscored the Prime Minister’s keen interest in providing relief to farmers and fostering growth in the agricultural sector. Acknowledging the historic contributions of the PML-N in the agricultural domain, he affirmed that substantial subsidies were provided to farmers previously and assured that further significant relief measures would be included in the upcoming budget.

The minister emphasized the pivotal role of the agricultural sector as the backbone of the nation and stressed its critical importance in ensuring food security for the populace.

He noted that 70 percent of Pakistan’s population benefits from food security, stressing the necessity for concerted efforts by both federal and provincial governments to alleviate the plight of farmers. The minister confirmed the initiation of wheat procurement and expressed openness to welcoming proposals from lawmakers in the budgetary process.