ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Thursday said all the federal employees would be given ad hoc relief of 25 percent while the issues of up-gradation would be resolved after the budget.

He was addressing a press conference along with Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan here.

He said there was a disparity between salaries of different departments. The disparity was from 100 to 200 percent

The ad hoc relief would be merged in the budget, he said adding that the Prime Minister talked to two chief ministers and asked them to resolve the issue of salaries of the provincial employees as per directions of the federal government.

The ad hoc relief would continue till the decisions of the Pay and Pension Commission, he added.

The issue of time scale promotions would also be resolved and the promotions will be given by looking into the performance of employees, he said.