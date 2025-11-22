Federal Constitutional Court launches official website

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):The Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan (FCCP) has launched its official website, www.fccp.pakistan.gov.pk making key information and resources publicly accessible.

A special message from Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan has been uploaded to the website, outlining the institution’s vision and commitment to transparency. The profiles of all judges of the Federal Constitutional Court are also available online.

In addition, the official website now features the cause list for the upcoming judicial week, enabling lawyers, litigants, and the general public to access case schedules with ease.

The launch marks an important step towards enhancing transparency and facilitating public access to judicial information.