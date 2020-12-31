ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the Federal Capital as 146 new corona cases were reported in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

According to an NCOC official, as many as 166 new corona cases were reported on Wednesday and 118 on Tuesday.

He said so far 37,702 cases were reported from the Federal Capital, with 416 deaths. Some 33,857 patients had recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the ICT district administration continued smart lockdowns in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection.

The inspection teams also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps. The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshops and restaurants on violation of the SOPs.

The teams also issued notices to marriage hall owners, besides imposing fines on different shopkeepers.

Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of masks and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted an effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

He said the ministry had also asked the administrations of public and private organizations functioning in the ICT to strictly monitor the SOPs to ensure protection of their employees from the COVID-19.