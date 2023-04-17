Federal Cabinet refers election funds’ summary to NA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):The federal cabinet on Monday referred a summary for provision of funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to National Assembly for further consideration.

The elections funds’ summary was forwarded by the finance ministry which was prepared as per recommendation of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance for provision of required funds to the ECP.

The meeting of the cabinet also paid tribute to the late Mufti Abdul Shakoor who died in a traffic mishap in the Capital few days back.

Addressing the cabinet meeting here, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that late Mufti was a renowned religious scholar and an honest and hardworking member of his cabinet.

The prime minister said that late Mufti ran his election campaign in his constituency on motorcycle.

During the cabinet meetings, he found late minister as a straight forward and clear minded speaker.

The prime minister said late minister made excellent arrangements with his hard work and honesty, the prime minister further lauded.

“Today, not only this house and parliament, but the whole country lost a great scholar, mufti and thinker,” he added.

Former member of the cabinet had no other sources of income except his salary, he added.

The prime minister further said that late Mufti had been ‘a gem’ of the JUI-F.

The meeting also congratulated Federal Minister Sherry Rehman on her inclusion in the list of 100 most influential personalities issued by the Time Magazine for raising voice on issues of climate change.