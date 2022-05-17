Federal cabinet forms committee to amend NAB “draconian law”

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): The federal cabinet on Wednesday constituted a committee, under the federal law minister, to amend the “draconian law” of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to do away with political victimization.

The federal cabinet, which met under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, held a threadbare discussion on the amendments in the NAB law.

The cabinet members were of the view that the NAB’s “draconian law” had been used for political victimization and to intimidate the government officers and the business community.

Due to the very reasons, the bureaucracy feels frightened while making the decisions, making the country suffer in crucial matters.

The committee would comprise the representatives from legal, banking, bureaucracy and other sectors.

Discussing the ongoing severe heat wave, the cabinet also formed a special task force under the ministry of climate change on the subject.

The task force would take measures to do away with the impacts of the climate change to protect the country from the future hazards.

A report on the review of Civil Servants (Directory Retirement from Service) Rule 2020 was also presented to the cabinet. It was told that the said rules consisted of the regulations which already existed in the Government Servant (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 2020.

The cabinet members viewed that the said rules were used to pressurize the government officers which had no legal justification as overriding laws could not be made.

The members also called for fair and indiscriminate accountability process.

Approving the committee’s recommendations, the federal cabinet annulled the Civil Servants (Directory Retirement from Service) Rules 2020, and also approved the withdrawal of proceedings against the government officers under the said rules.

