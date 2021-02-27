February 27 shows world our capability, resolve to defend country's sovereignty: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf Saturday said the nation came together on 27th February, two years ago, and showed the world our capability and resolve to defend our sovereignty.

On 27th Feb, two years ago, the nation came together and showed the world our capability and resolve to defend our sovereignty. I especially salute our brave soldiers, sailors and airmen whose tireless vigil keeps our people safe and defends every inch of our homeland. 🇵🇰 — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) February 27, 2021

