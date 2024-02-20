FDE, NH&MP organize road safety awareness lecture

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) in cooperation with the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Tuesday organized a comprehensive road safety awareness lecture here at the Islamabad Model College for Girls PG Margalla College in F7/4.

The event was headed by Senior Patrol Officer Younus, Senior Patrol Officer Nabeela, and Patrol Officer Asifa. The collaborative effort aimed to enlighten students on crucial road safety measures by utilizing informative videos and slides.

The session, conducted by the esteemed officers, proved to be highly informative and engaging. The team provided students with valuable insights into road safety, equipped with visual aids and relevant presentations, enlightening the audience about the dos and don’ts of road safety. The interactive nature of the lecture allowed the students to grasp essential information efficiently. The officers highlighted the significance of adhering to traffic laws, using pedestrian crossings, and the hazards of reckless driving, ultimately emphasizing the importance of responsible behavior on the road.

The initiative also included a lively question and answer session, providing students with an opportunity to seek clarifications on road safety issues. This dynamic approach fostered an environment for active participation and allowed students to engage directly with the knowledgeable officers. Upon the culmination of the session, the students were conferred with tokens of appreciation as the police officers distributed gifts, serving as a tangible reinforcement of the lessons imparted during the lecture.

The event transpired within a productive and impactful atmosphere, as the authorities successfully captivated the attention of the attendees and effectively disseminated critical road safety information.

This endeavor by the National Highway and Motorway Police in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education underscores the commitment to instill a culture of road safety awareness and responsible driving practices among the youth. The lecture stood as a testament to the unified effort to ensure the safety and well-being of motorists and pedestrians alike, contributing to the broader goal of minimizing road accidents and promoting safer commutes within the community.

The engaging and informative session facilitated by the National Highway and Motorway Police at IMCG PG Margalla College not only imparted vital road safety knowledge but also fostered an enduring impression on the students, reinforcing the significance of responsible and cautious behavior on the road.

The collaborative efforts between law enforcement authorities and educational institutions are pivotal in enriching the understanding of road safety among the youth, serving as a crucial step towards fostering a culture of responsible driving and enhancing overall road safety awareness in the community.