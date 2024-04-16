FDE announces results of class 5 & 8 centralized exams 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Tuesday announced the results of 5th and 8th centralized examinations for the year 2023-24.

This year, a total of 25,101 male and female students appeared in the Class-V examination.

According to the details of announced results, in the 5th class, the number of successful male students was 9599, while the number of female students was 11,598. The pass percentage remained 84.5 percent.

Similarly, a total of 19,693 male and female students appeared in the annual centralized examinations of Class VIII, in which the pass percentage was 87.25 percent.

The number of successful male students of eighth class was 15,934 while female students were 21,473.

Haiqa Karim of Islam Model School G-8/2 stood first with 587 marks in the Centralized Examination of Class 5.

Second position in fifth class was secured by Mashal Fatima, Aina Munahal and Ayesha Iman with 586 marks.

Zainab of G-10/2 Model College bagged the third position in fifth class with 585 marks.

Maryam Shafi of CDA Model School bagged the first position with 679 marks in the 8th class centralized examination.

Hamdan Shamsher of I-8/3 Model College got the second position of eighth class by securing 675 marks.

Aleema Tahira Noor got the third position in the 8th class by getting 673 marks.

According to the details, on the girls’ side, in Class 5 exams, Islam College for Girls bagged the first position with 19 scholarships.

On the girls’ side, I-10/4 Girls’ College stood second with 14 scholarships in class five.

In Class V, ICB stood first on the boys side with 24 scholarships, while G-10/4 Boys College stood second with 19 scholarships.

In class 8, on the girls side, ICG stood first with 9 scholarships, while Islamabad Model School F-7 stood second with 8 scholarships.

On the boys side in Class VIII, G-9/4 Model College stood first with 21 scholarships while F-8/4 Model College stood second with 13 scholarships.