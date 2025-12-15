FCCP to hear suo motu case on Arshad Sharif tomorrow

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):The Federal Constitutional Court will hear the suo motu case concerning journalist Arshad Sharif on December 17 (Tuesday).

The court has already sought legal assistance on the question of its jurisdiction to proceed with the suo motu case and has also asked for a progress report on the investigation conducted so far.

During earlier proceedings, the court had directed counsel to assist on whether, after the 27th Constitutional Amendment, the present court has the authority to hear and continue suo motu proceedings.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Rozi Khan will hear the case. At the previous hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq asked what progress had been made in the investigation so far. The court also sought clarification on what legal steps could be taken to bring those responsible to justice.

The bench raised the key constitutional question of whether, after the 27th Amendment, the Constitutional Court can exercise suo motu jurisdiction. The court directed lawyers from both sides to assist on this legal point.

The court observed that along with regulating judicial proceedings, the question of jurisdiction must also be examined, adding that a case cannot proceed in the Constitutional Court without proper adjudication. One of the lawyers submitted that a court decision already exists and that the Constitutional Court can continue suo motu proceedings.

The hearing had earlier been adjourned until December 17.