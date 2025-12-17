FCCP issues notices in case on export of Indian and Israeli goods

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):The Federal Constitutional Court Wednesday issued notices to the concerned parties in a case pertaining to the export of goods to India and Israel, and adjourned the hearing until January 13.

During the proceedings, counsel for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar, informed the court that the High Court’s order was contrary to the constitutional principle of separation of powers. He argued that it was not the role of the courts to alter government policies or interfere in economic matters.

The FBR’s counsel further submitted that the case involved issues related to foreign relations and national security, and that the High Court could not issue directions without first declaring the relevant Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) unlawful.

It was noted that in 2019, the government had issued a notification imposing a ban on the export of goods to India and Israel. Several parties subsequently challenged the notification before the Lahore High Court. The Lahore High Court had directed the formation of a committee to review the ban.

The hearing was conducted by a two-member bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq.