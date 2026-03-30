FCCP issues notice to Attorney General in disqualification reference against MNA Sohail Sultan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):The Federal Constitutional Court on Monday issued a notice to the Attorney General on a petition filed against a disqualification reference concerning Member of the National Assembly Sohail Sultan.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Aamir Farooq heard the case challenging the reference sent by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of the National Assembly.

During the hearing, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan appeared on behalf of Sohail Sultan and argued that the reference was in violation of legal requirements.

According to the reference, Sohail Sultan had served as Assistant Advocate General in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for three years prior to the general elections, which has been cited as the basis for questioning his eligibility.

After the preliminary hearing, the court issued a notice to the Attorney General and adjourned further proceedings.