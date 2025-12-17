FCCP dismisses students’ appeals on overseas quota fees in medical colleges

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):The Federal Constitutional Court Wednesday dismissed petitions filed by students of medical colleges in Sindh who had sought permission to pay their fees in Pakistani currency after securing admission under the foreign/overseas quota.

Upholding the High Court’s judgment, the court rejected the students’ appeals. The case was heard by a three-member bench of the Federal Constitutional Court headed by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan.

During the hearing, counsel for the students, Shahab Sarki, argued that the students had been granted admission under the overseas quota by the universities themselves, despite the fact that the students had completed their entire education in Pakistan. He further contended that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) had displayed show-cause notices instead of properly serving them on the students, and that the universities had forcibly placed the students under the foreign quota.

The students’ counsel maintained that students should not be penalized for the mistakes of the universities and that they could only be adjusted in other universities.

On the other hand, PMDC’s counsel, Jahangir Jadun, informed the court that the students had themselves applied for admission under the overseas quota, adding that both the students and the universities were responsible for admissions under an incorrect quota.

The court was told that the students had obtained admission to medical colleges under the overseas quota in the academic year 2022–23 and, after paying fees in foreign currency for two years, approached the High Court seeking permission to pay their fees in local currency. However, the High Court had dismissed their writ petitions.

The Federal Constitutional Court declared the High Court’s decision to be valid and dismissed the appeals accordingly.