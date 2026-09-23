FCCP defers hearing in PTI MNA Sohail Sultan’s disqualification case

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):The Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan (FCCP) on Wednesday adjourned for two weeks the hearing of a case concerning the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly Sohail Sultan.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Aamir Farooq, heard the case.

During the proceedings, Barrister Gohar, counsel for Sohail Sultan, requested the court to adjourn the hearing.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.