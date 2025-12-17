FCC reviews progress report in Arshad Sharif murder case

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):During the hearing of the murder case of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif, the Federal Constitutional Court was informed that the government has submitted a detailed progress report regarding the investigation into his killing.

The case was heard on Wednesday by a three-member bench of the Federal Constitutional Court. The court was told that the report contained complete details of the steps taken by the government so far, including matters related to the investigation conducted by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT). The report also outlines the future course of action in the case.

During the proceedings, the Additional Attorney General informed the court that the JIT was required only to visit Kenya to collect evidence. He stated that after reviewing the crime scene and gathering relevant evidence in Kenya, the investigation would be finalized. He added that the JIT’s report would be completed once the evidence collection process is concluded.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until the winter judicial vacations are over, observing that the government had been directed during the previous hearing to submit a progress report, which has now been complied with.